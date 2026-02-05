Japan's Stone System Plans To Branch Out To Uzbekistan's Fergana Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Japan's Stone System Co., Ltd. plans to open a branch in Uzbekistan's Fergana Region, Trend reports via the regional administration.

The initiative was announced during a meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a Japanese delegation led by Matsumaru Motoyasu, Director of the company.

Motoyasu noted that the new branch is expected to strengthen young people's knowledge and practical skills in information technologies while also creating new employment opportunities in the region.

During the discussions, Bozorov emphasized that the IT sector is set to become one of the key drivers of Fergana's economic development, highlighting that Japan's advanced experience in digital innovation is of great value for supporting this growth.

The sides also reviewed an action plan to expand broader cooperation in the information technology field.

Stone System Co., Ltd. is a Japanese IT company specializing in software development, web and mobile application solutions, system integration, and IT consulting services.