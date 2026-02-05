UN-Habitat Technical Mission Visits Azerbaijan's Baku As Part Of Preparations For WUF13
A number of meetings were held during the mission to address a wide range of priority areas, including broadcasting and media operations, venue preparedness, Urban Expo planning, branding and wayfinding, ICT and audiovisual systems, accessibility, logistics, sustainability, and stakeholder coordination.
Intensive operational readiness activities are underway across live streaming and media engagement, venue master planning, city and venue branding, transport, catering, security, volunteer management, and workforce coordination.
These activities represent a significant milestone toward delivering a well-organized, inclusive, and high-quality WUF13.
The 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17 through 22, 2026, organized by UN-Habitat and the Azerbaijani government. This significant event is the first in the Caspian/South Caucasus region, addressing the urgent global housing crisis under the theme "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities." Expectations include 30,000 participants, such as heads of state and experts, engaging in over 40 main sessions and 350 partner events.
