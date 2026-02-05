Growth Of The Invisible Orthodontics Market From USD 7.7 Billion In 2024 To USD 96.27 Billion By 2034, Driven By A CAGR Of 28.54%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global invisible orthodontics market size was valued at USD 9.91 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 96.27 billion by 2034, rising at a 28.54% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways



Invisible Orthodontics market to cross USD 7.7 billion in 2024.

Market projected at USD 96.27 billion by 2034.

CAGR of 28.54% expected from 2025 to 2034.

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the studied years.

By product, the clear aligners segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By product, the ceramic braces segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during 2025-2034.

By dentist type, the orthodontics segment dominated the market in 2024.

By dentist type, the general dentists segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By age, the adult segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By age, the teens segment is expected to grow rapidly in the studied years.

By end-use, the stand-alone practices segment held a major share of the market in 2024. By end-use, the hospitals segment is expected to grow notably in the predicted timeframe.



What are Invisible Orthodontics?

Especially, the global invisible orthodontics market encompasses discreet, removable, or hidden teeth-straightening treatments, specifically clear aligners, such as Invisalign or lingual braces. The overall expansion is fueled by the growing popularity of clear aligners

What are the Significant Drivers of the Invisible Orthodontics Market?

A major catalyst is widening cases of dental misalignment, like crowding, spacing, and bite concerns, which are highly demanding orthodontic interventions. Besides this, particularly APAC is promoting economic prosperity, enabling increased expenditure on dental aesthetics, with robust access to information, further raising treatment demand.

What are the Key Drifts in the Invisible Orthodontics Market?



In October 2025, LUXCREO secured investment from Angelalign to bolster the R&D of next-generation 3D printing materials for invisible orthodontics.

In April 2025, Medit and Graphy joined to promote advancements in the digital orthodontics area. In October 2024, Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners (Vitana), a dentist-led dental partnership organization (DPO), expanded into New York.



What is the Major Challenge in the Invisible Orthodontics Market?

The market is facing various substantial limitations, such as a need for greater treatment spending, restricted efficiency for severe, complex cases, and stringent regulatory requirements.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market, due to increased disposable income and immersive healthcare access. Also, the region is increasingly exploring a shift toward hybrid models, like Candid, which need an in-office scan or check-up, uniting convenience with professional supervision. Moreover, companies are bolstering advanced, multi-layer polymers to provide extensive force distribution, increased comfort, and enhanced stain resistance, like TruGEN.

Why did the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Invisible Orthodontics Market in 2024?

In the coming era, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand fastest, as the region is experiencing social media influence & awareness of dental

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Which Product Dominated the Invisible Orthodontics Market in 2024?

The clear aligners segment led with the largest share of the market in 2024. Nowadays, people are highly prioritising nearly invisible, comfortable, and removable braces, which makes them more appealing than traditional metal braces. The latest breakthrough comprises OrthoFX NiTime for shorter wear times (9–12 hours/day) employing proprietary AirShell and HyperElastic polymer technology.

On the other hand, the ceramic braces segment will witness significant expansion. Prominent drivers are the widening desire for less noticeable, tooth-colored braces as compared to metal, as well as ongoing novelty in ceramic materials and 3D printing, which is highly boosting the comfort, durability, & efficacy of ceramic braces. An extensive example includes 3M's Clarity Advanced/Ultra self-ligating ceramic brackets, which have their immersive aesthetics, strength, and stain resistance.

By dentist type analysis

How did the Orthodontics Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the orthodontics segment held the dominating share of the invisible orthodontics market. They are prominent specialists for complex, personalized, and high-quality invisible orthodontic treatments. Also, they are increasingly prescribing clear aligners, which are involved in market progression through dental clinics &, in certain cases, remote/direct-to-consumer models.

Furthermore, the general dentists segment will expand notably. They are primarily strengthening their services over basic restorative care to cover orthodontic corrections for crowded teeth, crossbites, and other malocclusions. Additionally, they are widely leveraging CandidPro and OrthoFX, which integrates AI-enhanced remote monitoring apps, and assist dentists to monitor patient compliance & growth, by lowering the need for in-office, chairside adjustments.

By age analysis

Why did the Adult Segment Dominate the Invisible Orthodontics Market in 2024?

The adult segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024. Mainly, adults are looking for advanced treatments, which won't affect their professional or social appearance. Day by day, accelerating income levels, especially in developed regions is enabling more adults to invest in premium, cosmetic dental solutions. Expanding awareness and marketing campaigns by significant leaders have directly targeted adults, educating them on alternatives.

Whereas the teens segment is estimated to register the fastest growth. This age is experiencing greater self-consciousness about their appearance and preferring discreet options to metal braces, including clear aligners. Specifically, the 13-19 age range is facing major concerns regarding dental misalignment, which further approaches 3D imaging, digital scanning, and AI-assisted treatment strategies, which make aligners more accessible & customized.

By end-use analysis

Which End-Use Led the Invisible Orthodontics Market in 2024?

In 2024, the stand-alone practices segment registered dominance in the market. This is empowered by a high-touch, patient-centered experience with persistent care. Also, they allow patients to prefer quality, tailored treatment, and robust patient relationships beyond high-volume, corporate-enabled metrics. They promote direct investment in the long-term success of the treatment and the reputation of the practice within the community.

Although the hospitals segment is predicted to witness significant expansion. Basically, giant and well-developed hospitals provide expert multidisciplinary teams, sophisticated technology, combined care for complex cases, and enhanced safety for patients requiring sedation or with underlying medical concerns. Also, patients with bleeding disorders or heart issues benefit from on-site monitoring & coordination with other medical specialists.

What are the Recent Developments in the Invisible Orthodontics Market?



In January 2026, Gargle, Inc. introduced "Straighten While You...", a targeted digital advertising solution crafted to appeal to Invisalign and clear aligner patients.

In October 2025, OrthoFX rolled out AirFlex with new PrecisionFinish Aligners to deliver higher precision during the final stages of orthodontic treatments. In June 2025, Align Technology unveiled a united consumer and professional brand campaign that emphasised Invisalign treatment for kids and teens.



Invisible Orthodontics Market Key Players List



Angel Aligner

SmarTee

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

SCHEU DENTAL GmbH

Ormco Corporation (Envista)

Henry Schein, Inc.

SmileDirectClub

Align Technology, Inc.

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

K Line Europe GmbH

3M

ClearPath Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd

DB Orthodontics, Inc.

G&H Orthodontics Orthodontics SDC

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product



Clear Aligners

Ceramic Braces Lingual Braces



By Dentist Type



General Dentists Orthodontists

By Age



Teens Adults

By End-use



Hospitals

Stand-Alone Practices

Group Practices Others

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Kuwait

