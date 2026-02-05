Rapsodo Introduces Competitive Multiplayer Game Modes And Enhanced Target Range Features For MLM2PRO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Best Ball and Scramble Play modes give golfers new ways to compete with the MLM2PRO through interactive multiplayer formats, while new Target Range feature enhancements further elevate realism and performance tracking for MLM2PRO Premium Members

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, an industry leader in advanced sports analytics and technology, today announced new enhancements to its award-winning mobile launch monitor, the MLM2PRO. To further elevate the MLM2PRO's versatility, Rapsodo introduces two new player competition modes and expanded Target Range capabilities, aimed at optimizing training and competition for Premium Members. These new modes offer users the flexibility to simulate team-based formats during practice, thereby increasing engagement and competition.



Scramble Mode: Perfect for team play, all players hit from the location of the team's best shot on each stroke, promoting collaboration and strategic shot placement. Now, golfers can practice the tournament-favorite game mode from the comfort of their home. Best Ball Mode: Each golfer plays their own ball through the hole, with the lowest individual score being counted toward the team total, encouraging fast-paced, competitive play.

The new Screen Offset feature improves the alignment process by fine-tuning the device's setup to ensure more accurate shot tracking. This enhances the overall accuracy of ball alignment, ensuring a smoother experience when using the MLM2PRO in any practice environment.

Rapsodo continues to improve the Target Range with additional options designed to simulate real-world conditions and challenge users with more diverse practice scenarios, including:



The introduction of a new second-tier tee box offers three additional tee options, providing golfers with more shot opportunities and a broader range of distances for more dynamic Target Range play.

Expanding from four to eight fairways doubles the variety of fairways, creating more dynamic shot-making opportunities.

With 14 new green targets, golfers now have access to 228 total Target Range options, more than four times the number previously available, unlocking greater variety and challenge. Richer target placement delivers a more immersive, visually detailed Target Range environment for golfers of all skill levels.



“These latest features reinforce our commitment to constantly innovating to provide the best training and play options for our golfers,” said Pete Gibbons, director of golf at Rapsodo.“Because of this, the MLM2PRO continues to be a leading launch monitor, designed for golfers of all skill levels and with gameplay that brings the fun of the green to families at home. These new features bring the competitive nature of the sport even to practice and indoor environments.”

These updates are just the latest innovations to the device, with dozens of new or improved metrics, game and practice modes and more than 30,000 virtual courses added since the tool's launch. All MLM2PRO ($699.99) devices include a free 45-day trial of the MLM2PRO Premium Membership. The annual membership is $199.99, the two-year membership is $329.99 and the lifetime membership is $599.99. The new features will be delivered to existing users through an app update via Apple Store or Google Play.

For more information, visit Rapsodo. A media kit with images and feature update information can be found here.

About Rapsodo

Rapsodo defies limits with affordable, professional-grade technology to enhance the way athletes play across the world. Used by MLB teams, NCAA Division I Champions and elite PGA coaches, Rapsodo technology has earned multiple MyGolfSpy's Best of Golf Awards and the Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball, affirming Rapsodo's leadership in golf, baseball and softball tech. Do what you didn't think was possible. Play Without Limits. Play with Rapsodo. Discover more at.

Media Contact:

Tara Evans

Uproar by Moburst for Rapsodo

...