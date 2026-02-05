CCC Signs Mou To Enhance Canada-Latvia Defence And Security Cooperation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Latvia to strengthen defence and security cooperation with Canada. The MoU establishes a structured framework for Canadian Latvian defence cooperation focused on procurement, capability development, and joint projects.

Canada already plays a major role in Latvia's security architecture as the nation leading NATO's Multinational Brigade Latvia under Operation REASSURANCE – the largest Canadian overseas military deployment. The MoU aligns with and reinforces this long-term strategic commitment.

Since CCC is Canada's government‐to‐government contracting (G2G) agency, the MoU also institutionalizes new channels for collaboration between Canadian firms with Latvian defence planners and government procurement bodies. This strengthens both defence diplomacy and industry-to-government relationships, creating a more predictable environment for future joint initiatives. The MoU specifically outlines cooperation on military equipment, infrastructure, and services procurement. This is intended to be the foundation for joint project development in the medium and long term. For Latvia, this provides streamlined access to Canadian-made defence technologies, backed by CCC's G2G contracting model. For Canada, it promotes exports and opens new opportunities for Canadian firms.

The G2G contracting model strengthens bilateral relationships, reduces procurement and performance risk, and ensures the Government of Canada oversight throughout the contract lifecycle. Every G2G contract signed by CCC has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance. This minimizes procurement risks for all parties.

“This Memorandum of Understanding reflects the deep and enduring partnership between Canada and Latvia. By strengthening defence and security cooperation, we are reinforcing NATO's capabilities and contributing to collective deterrence across the Alliance. Canada is committed to working closely with Latvia to advance shared security priorities and ensure the resilience of our forces.” – H.E. Brian Szwarc, Ambassador of Canada to Latvia.

“CCC's MoU reinforces Canada's longstanding security partnership with Latvia by creating clear acquisition pathways for trusted Canadian solutions to support Latvia's defence and security. It strengthens G2G cooperation and advances Canada's contribution to NATO deterrence and regional stability.” – Antony Rizk, Director of Business Development, CCC.

