Altus Group To Announce Q4 And FY 2025 Financial Results On February 19, 2026
Analysts who wish to ask questions during the call can participate by telephone at 1-888-660-6785 (conference ID: 8366990). A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at: .
The Company also announced that Mike Gordon officially assumed the Chair and CEO position on January 26, 2026.
About Altus Group
Altus connects data, analytics, applications and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry's top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~1,800 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit .
