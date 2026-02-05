Altus Group To Announce Q4 And FY 2025 Financial Results On February 19, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group” or“the Company”) (TSX: AIF) announced today it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 after market close on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Altus Group executives Mike Gordon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), and Pawan Chhabra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to discuss the results.

Analysts who wish to ask questions during the call can participate by telephone at 1-888-660-6785 (conference ID: 8366990). A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at: .

The Company also announced that Mike Gordon officially assumed the Chair and CEO position on January 26, 2026.

