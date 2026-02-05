MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary – It's time to look past the software hype and follow the real capital flows. Global infrastructure spending has quietly breached $6 trillion for 2026[1], but the checkbook has opened for a different reason: structural security. The U.S. government recently forced a pivotal mandate for quantum-resistant hardware[2] after realizing legacy encryption is failing faster than expected against next-gen decryption threats. This regulatory shockwave is creating an undervalued entry point for the hardware architects hardening our networks: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (QSE) (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI).

This is not just a software patch; it is a fundamental hardware overhaul. We are witnessing photonics-electronics convergence scale toward a projected $104 billion valuation[3] as hyperscalers rush to physically secure their transport layers against latency attacks. Simultaneously, the automotive sector is building out a $38.5 billion sensor ecosystem[4] because autonomous systems require hardware-anchored validation that code alone cannot provide. This shift signals a massive sovereign infrastructure opportunity for the few companies capable of delivering verified physical-layer security.

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) has renewed its enterprise agreement with The Muthoot Group in India, covering approximately 14,000 user licenses across one of the country's largest and most established financial services organizations. The renewal reinforces QSE's long-term strategy to deepen its presence in India's highly regulated financial sector while maintaining an enterprise-scale deployment of its secure access and post-quantum readiness platform. The agreement has been executed and invoiced, with commercial terms structured to evolve as deployment requirements expand and additional service capabilities are introduced.

"This renewal, covering approximately 14,000 user licenses, represents an important milestone as we continue to strengthen QSE's presence in the Indian market," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Muthoot's scale and reputation underscore the trust placed in our platform by large, security-sensitive institutions."

The post-quantum security company continues building international momentum. QSE recently entered South America with a three-year security agreement supporting three Brazilian government clients for approximately 4,500 user licenses. The contract establishes QSE's initial commercial footprint in the region while creating infrastructure for broader adoption of platform services as quantum computing threats to current encryption standards continue advancing.

Both deployments follow QSE's land-and-expand commercialization model, where secure access implementations serve as foundations for broader platform adoption. The structures provide pathways for expansion through additional user seats and service modules, including Quantum Preparedness Assessments, qREK entropy key services, and QSE integrations for enterprise workflows.

QSE's joining the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) positions the company within Canada's defence and security ecosystem, providing access to senior decision-makers across the Canadian Armed Forces, federal departments, and allied governments. The membership positions QSE for its coming participation in the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia this February as part of the official Canadian Delegation.

International expansion accelerates through a strategic partnership with NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa, providing access to Indonesia's government, financial services, and enterprise sectors. QSE holds Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, while the QSE Group division maintains a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus representing these technologies across 300 channel partners in Southeast Asia. With the global post-quantum cryptography market projected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034 and backed by a recent C$2.8 million financing round, QSE is funded and operationally positioned to execute on its global expansion roadmap throughout 2026.

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has deployed its 6500 Packet-Optical Platform equipped with WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent transceivers for Telekom Srbija and subsidiary Mtel to enhance network connectivity between Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. The high-capacity, low-latency network delivers 800 Gb/s across a new 150-kilometer fiber route, providing scalable, highly resilient network performance to accommodate future capacity demands driven by hyperscaler traffic and 5G rollout.

"Telekom Srbija Group has continually invested in innovations and the development of state-of-the-art network infrastructure with the aim of ensuring that our customers receive top-quality and reliable services," said Katarina Subotić, Chief Sales Officer at Telekom Srbija. "This latest project represents a significant upgrade to our network infrastructure and enables the implementation of cutting-edge technologies."

The project supports regional growth, future-proofs Telekom Srbija's infrastructure, and positions Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina as vital connectivity hubs within Europe. Ciena is working in close collaboration with certified service partner IGMAKO Smart Solutions to provide end-to-end telecommunications solutions for the entire range of access, transport, and mission-critical products.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) has partnered with Point2 Technology to validate next-generation multi-terabit interconnects designed to eliminate AI infrastructure bottlenecks through comprehensive testing and characterization frameworks. The collaboration leverages Keysight's M8050A High-Performance Bit Error Ratio Tester and DCA-X Sampling Oscilloscopes to validate Point2's e-Tube technology for hyperscaler AI data centers.

"A strategic partnership with Keysight gives us access to world-class engineering tools and support, allowing us to accelerate our e-Tube product development cycles," said Sean Park, CEO of Point2 Technology. "The confidence that comes from validating our e-Tube platform using Keysight's rigorous test equipment is invaluable as we engage with leading hyperscaler customers globally."

The collaboration enables early research and development on 3.2T interfaces by leveraging unique 448 Gbps electrical signal generation capabilities. Keysight provides the industry's trusted source of measurement truth helping innovative partners validate technologies quickly and confidently at multi-terabit speeds.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) has completed its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors' (NASDAQ: NXPI) MEMS sensors business, a transaction focused on automotive safety and non-safety products announced in July 2025 and now fully approved by regulators. The acquired business is expected to contribute in the mid-forties million dollars range to STMicroelectronics' revenues in the first quarter of 2026, boosting STMicroelectronics' position in automotive safety and expanding leadership in sensors across automotive and industrial end markets.

NXP Semiconductors divested the MEMS sensors business as part of its portfolio optimization strategy, allowing the company to focus on its core semiconductor offerings. STMicroelectronics operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities serving over 200,000 customers globally, with the acquisition strengthening its integrated device manufacturer capabilities in critical MEMS sensor technologies for next-generation automotive and industrial applications.

DISCLAIMER: This is a paid advertisement. MIQ has been paid a fee for QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly, and expects to be paid a fee from Maynard Communication Ltd. for writing and content distribution. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company.

