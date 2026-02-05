Serotonin Anti-Aging Center To Open Lake Nona Location This Spring, Expanding Orlando Presence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Center Will Be Brand's Fourth in Orlando and 15th Nationwide

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers, a national leader in science-backed longevity, hormone optimization, and medical aesthetics, today announced plans to open its newest location in Lake Nona, Florida, this Spring 2026. The Lake Nona center will mark the brand's fourth location in the Orlando market, 15th open nationwide, with more than 80 additional centers currently in production across the United States.

The new Serotonin Anti-Aging Center location will be situated next to the Lake Nona Performance Club, one of Central Florida's most prominent wellness and lifestyle destinations, further strengthening the brand's footprint in one of the country's most health-conscious communities.

“Expanding our presence in Orlando continues to be a priority as we grow nationally,” said Eric Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers.“Lake Nona represents innovation, performance, and proactive health-all values that align directly with our mission. This location reflects both our momentum as a brand and the continued demand for medically guided longevity solutions.”

Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers was co-founded by Eric Casaburi and Kim Casaburi, whose personal health journey helped shape the foundation of the brand. Kim's search for answers to her own hormone imbalance led the couple to uncover a more comprehensive, data-driven approach to optimized health and longevity. Together, they launched Serotonin Centers in 2021 to make those same answers, solutions, and medical support accessible to others.

What began as a deeply personal pursuit has since evolved into a nationally expanding longevity medpa franchise focused on optimizing health, performance and appearance through personalized, physician-led care.

The Lake Nona location will offer the full suite of science-backed services that have positioned Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers as a leader in the proactive health and wellness space, including:



Medical weight loss

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Body contouring (CoolSculpting / EmSculpt Neo)

Medical aesthetics (Botox, fillers, microneedling with PRP, and Hydrafacials)

IV drip therapy Restorative services such as red-light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT)

Each Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers location delivers a concierge-style experience, pairing advanced diagnostics and lab analysis with personalized treatment plans overseen by licensed medical providers. The brand's integrated approach is designed to help members optimize healthspan, performance, and overall quality of life.

The opening of the Lake Nona center further reinforces Serotonin Centers' position as a leading force in the rapidly growing longevity and preventative wellness category.

For more information, visit .

To learn more about the Lake Nona location, visit /lake-nona.

About Serotonin Centers

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes feelings of well-being and happiness, Serotonin Centers provides a roadmap for optimizing healthspan and longevity. The national med spa franchise integrates licensed medical providers, advanced diagnostics, and personalized treatment plans within a concierge care model. Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers specializes in hormone optimization, medical weight management, aesthetics, IV therapy, and cutting-edge longevity services designed to help members look, feel, and perform at their best.

Franchise opportunities available at /franchising.

