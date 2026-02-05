Royalton Fan Fest Launches For 2026 With A Global Soccer Celebration And Exclusive Packages

From June 11 to July 19, 2026, Royalton Hotels & Resorts will host live match screenings, themed festivities, immersive entertainment, and stadium-style culinary experiences designed to unite travelers through shared energy, celebration, and friendly competition.

A highlight of the experience is“Taste the Game”, a culinary concept inspired by classic stadium flavors and international street food. From fan-favorite bites and globally inspired dishes to refreshing beverages and themed desserts, each menu brings the spirit of the tournament straight to the table.

Entertainment continues with interactive activities and live performances, including Bubble Soccer on the beach, freestyle soccer shows, colorful fan celebrations, and playful twists on beachside games, all designed to engage guests of all ages in a festive, high-energy setting.

At select resorts in Mexico, Royalton Fan Fest Stadiums will serve as the heart of the celebration, featuring giant LED screens, immersive lighting, themed décor with national colors, and lounge-style seating that blends comfort with excitement. Participating resorts include Royalton Riviera Cancun, Royalton Hideaway Riviera Cancun, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, Royalton CHIC Cancun, and Planet Hollywood Cancun by Royalton.

As anticipation continues to build, the Royalton Fan Fest package offers a seamless way to plan a stay around the tournament, combining elevated all-inclusive hospitality, vibrant resort programming, and meaningful savings. With the tournament taking place in the same time zone as Royalton Resorts' Caribbean properties, guests from around the world can enjoy every match live on giant screens throughout the property during relaxed daytime and evening hours, turning global soccer excitement into an effortless part of the vacation experience.

With Royalton Fan Fest, Royalton Hotels & Resorts continues to elevate the all-inclusive experience, creating immersive environments where entertainment, culture, and hospitality come together, and where guests are not just watching the action, but truly living it.

For more information on Royalton Hotels & Resorts and the Royalton Fan Fest package, visit or click here to book your Royalton Fan Fest stay. The event will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across select Royalton Resorts destinations.

