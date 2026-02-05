NEW RESEARCH From Bryter Shows Young Americans With Diagnosed Serious Mental Health Disorders Are Turning To AI For Help

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Amid growing concern over mental health challenges among young Americans, new research from Bryter shows that adults aged 18–24 diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) or Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) are rapidly turning to AI chatbots for mental health support.

This youngest adult cohort is more than twice as likely to use AI tools compared with the overall population, driven by 24/7 availability and non-judgmental interaction. Yet the findings raise urgent questions around safety, over-reliance, and the need for human oversight in mental health care.

Preference for AI over human interaction

Young adults show a stronger inclination to replace human interaction with AI support.

.56% of Gen Z AI users say they prefer AI chatbots to human interaction

.This compares with 46% across the wider 18-70 population

.The data suggests a shift in how younger patients view companionship and support during emotional distress

Lower perception of risk and accuracy concerns

Gen Z users express greater confidence (and fewer reservations) about unproven AI tools.

.21% think there are“no risks involved” with AI chatbots (vs 16% overall)

.Only 53% of Gen Z users are concerned about receiving inaccurate advice

.This compares with 69% concern across the total population

.Notably overall though, misinformation remains a key issue, with 32% of users stopping AI use due to false or misleading information

Emotional limitations are seen as less important

Younger users are less concerned about AI's lack of emotional intelligence.

.While 58% of Gen Z users cite lack of human empathy as a concern

.This is considerably lower than the 71% reported across all age groups

.The reduced worry or need for empathy may help explain higher acceptance of AI-led support

Use in severe mental health-related crises

AI chatbots are already being used in serious moments of vulnerability.

.22% of AI users across all age groups report using chatbots for help with suicidal thoughts

.Given higher adoption among younger patients, AI tools are likely playing a role in critical situations for 18–24-year-olds

.Top drivers of use include 24/7 availability (53%) and non-judgmental support (51%)

Ben Gibbons, Founder & Director of Bryter, said,“Gen Z is embracing AI for mental health faster than any other age group, often with fewer questions about accuracy or risk. While these tools meet real needs for access and immediacy, our findings highlight an urgent need for clinically grounded, responsibly designed support – especially when young people are using AI in moments of real vulnerability”

Further insights are available from Bryter's report 'Is AI helping or harming Gen Z Americans with mental health conditions?'

