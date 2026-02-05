Drug Abuse Bill To Be Tabled In Ongoing Assembly Session: J&K Health Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Feb 5 (IANS) J&K government will table a bill on drug abuse in the ongoing session of the legislative assembly, Sakina Itoo, Minister for Health and Medical Education, said on Thursday.

The minister said in the assembly that the drug de-addiction rules have been finalised and sent to the law department.

She informed the house that 49,276 cases of drug abuse were registered since 2022.

The minister said that the government would bring a bill on drug abuse during the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Sakina Itoo said that the bill has been prepared and will be introduced in the House during the ongoing session.

She disclosed that NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq had highlighted that he had earlier introduced a bill on drug abuse, making it compulsory to teach the ill effects of drug addiction in schools.

Tanvir Sadiq said that he had withdrawn the bill on the assurance of the government.

The Minister said that the government is also in the process of finalising drug de-addiction rules.

“We have framed the drug de-addiction rules and have sent them to the Law Department for examination,” she said.

The Minister further said that 49276 cases of drug abuse have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir since 2022. She said 16759 such patients have been registered in Kashmir and 32517 in Jammu.

In recent years, Jammu and Kashmir has seen an exponential increase in drug use. According to official data shared by the Central Government in Parliament, the number of people affected by drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir has reached nearly 10 lakh, which is around 8 per cent of the total population of Jammu and Kashmir 4 August 2023, the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment conveyed to the Parliament of India that approximately 13.50 lakh drug users are estimated to be in Jammu and Kashmir, with the majority falling within the age range of 18 to 75 years.