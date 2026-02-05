It's Flat Out Delicious! Fatburger Introduces All-New Flatburger

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-Winning Burger Chain Unveils Smash Style Burger with a Twist for Limited-Time

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatburger, the all-American burger chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is sizzling with the addition of a new burger to its menu line-up, the Flatburger. Available now through June 30 at participating locations, the latest burger creation further underscores the brand's commitment to delivering flat-out delicious, high-quality offerings to its fans.

The Flatburger is loaded with flavor with two 100% fresh lean beef patties smashed on the grill, topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and a creamy sauce for a rich, tangy kick. The chain's all-new smash style burger follows Fatburger's other successful burger introductions, including being the first major fast casual chain to launch a plant-based burger in 2018, in addition to the Skinnyburger, with the burger serving as the bun, in 2014.

“At Fatburger, we aim to deliver a fresh experience that resonates with our guests,” said Jenn Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer at FAT Brands.“While our classics remain beloved, we are always exploring new twists on our burgers-and the Flatburger does exactly that-pressed-to-order with a caramelized, crispy edge and unbeatable flavor.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger,“everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (OTCMKTS: FATAQ) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,200 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer's liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger's extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger StandTM. For more information, visit .

