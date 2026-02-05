Paul Diamond And Diana Whitmire Named Among The Most Influential Mortgage Executives Of 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry Honor Recognizes Leadership Guiding DRMC Through a Transforming Mortgage Market

Lake Forest, IL, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation (DRMC) is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer Paul Diamond and Chief Operating and Compliance Officer Diana Whitmire have been named among the Most Influential Mortgage Executives of 2025 by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

Each year, the publication recognizes a select group of leaders who are shaping the direction of the mortgage industry through periods of evolving market conditions, operational complexity, and rapid technological change. The 2025 honorees were highlighted for their ability to lead with discipline, clarity, and long-term vision while maintaining a strong focus on service, compliance, and organizational strength.

Paul Diamond was recognized for his leadership in navigating the industry's current inflection point, where lenders are being challenged to improve efficiency, manage regulatory scrutiny, and deliver consistent borrower experiences without sacrificing operational integrity. Diana Whitmire was recognized for her leadership at the intersection of operations and compliance, helping guide DRMC through an accelerating technology landscape while maintaining disciplined risk management and execution standards across the organization.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the recognition,” said Diana Whitmire, Chief Operating and Compliance Officer at Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation.

Paul Diamond emphasized that the recognition reflects the company's continued momentum and long-term opportunity ahead.

“This is great news for our company,” said Paul Diamond, CEO of Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation.“The best is yet to come for all of us. While the industry is still working through challenges, the organizations that stayed disciplined through the downturn will be the ones positioned to build and grow in the next chapter.”

DRMC congratulates Paul and Diana on this well-deserved national recognition and is proud to have leadership that continues to set a high standard for the organization and the industry.

____

About Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation: Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation (DRMC) is a mortgage lender with corporate headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois, licensed to originate and service mortgage loans in 22 states. DRMC is approved to originate FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional mortgage loans and several mortgage loan products offered by private investors. It is an approved Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer and Ginnie Mae Issuer. Founded in 2009 by Paul Diamond, DRMC has since expanded to over 30 branch locations across the United States. DRMC is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of any governmental body or agency. DRMC is an Equal Housing Opportunity lender, NMLS #186805, For licensing information, visit NMLS Consumer Access at nmlsconsumeraccess.

For more information, visit

