NRF Forecasts Record $29.1B In Valentine's Day Spending

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics annual Valentine's Day survey released on Jan. 27, 2026, consumer spending on Valentine's Day is projected to reach $29.1 billion in 2026. The survey also reports shoppers plan to spend an average of $199.78 on gifts.

“The NRF's 2026 outlook shows Valentine's Day spending reaching record levels, which tells us shoppers are still prioritizing meaningful gifts,” said Robert Boniface, co-founder of Cate & Chloe.“For consumers, the data reinforces the value of planning early, setting a budget, and choosing items that feel personal without becoming complicated.”

For shoppers considering jewelry as a Valentine's Day gift, Cate & Chloe recommends focusing on a few practical factors to help match style and budget. These include preferred metal tone, chain length, and whether the recipient typically wears classic, minimal pieces or statement designs. Shoppers can also reduce sizing uncertainty by selecting necklace styles that do not require ring sizing.

“Valentine's Day shopping tends to compress into a short window, and we see demand rise quickly as the holiday gets closer,” Boniface said.“The simplest way to avoid stress is to shop earlier and review delivery timelines at checkout so the gift arrives when it should.”

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

