Upper Deck Highlights Golf Trading Cards And Celebrates 25 Years Of History

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is continuing a 25-year tradition of setting the standard with industry-leading golf collectibles with a 2026 lineup that highlights a diverse style of trading cards, applying a variety of their historic brands and featuring leaders in the sport of golf.

To mark the 25th Anniversary of Upper Deck Golf, this year's set pays homage to its very first release in 2001, which featured a star-studded checklist headlined by Upper Deck Exclusive Spokesperson Tiger Woods and his rookie card. 2026 Upper Deck Golf will again be headlined by Spokesperson Tiger Woods, with a unique buyback program. There will be 25 Tiger Woods rookie cards that are signed, numbered, and stamped with a commemorative 25th Anniversary stamp. There will also be 25 sets each of the 'Tiger's Tales' insert and the entire 200-card base set that are numbered to 25 and stamped with the 25th Anniversary stamp.

“This year's Upper Deck Golf is a celebration of 25 years of premium golf products and our long-standing relationship with one of the greatest players to ever pick up a golf club,” said Paul Zickler, Upper Deck Director of Sports Brands.“Golf is hugely important to us at Upper Deck. With our headquarters in the middle of a major golf hub in Carlsbad, California, we're inspired and passionate about continuing to innovate and produce premium golf collectibles.”

Upper Deck Golf will feature flagship and fan-favorite inserts and players. Headlining this year's featured rookie class are world number two, two-time major champion, and Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda, Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama, LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko, top ranked amateur Jackson Koivun and top ranked junior Miles Russell. They will all have Young Guns cards, including outburst parallels with gold 1-of-1's. Another insert, Retrospective Rookies, features top golfers who haven't had a Young Guns card in the past, including Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Jim Furyk, Annika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie West, and Lexi Thompson. Each player's card design reflects the Young Guns design from their debut year. Collectors will also recognize familiar Upper Deck inserts including Dazzlers and UD Canvas.

2026 Upper Deck Golf releases on February 18, 2026, at Certified Diamond dealers worldwide as well as mass retailers. Upper Deck will continue a consistent calendar of golf trading card sets throughout the year. Here's a sneak peak of what collectors can expect to see through the end of 2026:



2026 Allure Golf: The company's first chromium golf product

2026 Fleer Ultra Golf: Featuring unique insert cards and full-bleed images 2026 Artifacts Golf: A memorabilia and relic-focused set highlighted by event and tournament worn memorabilia, and autograph memorabilia cards



For more information on all these products and to stay up to date on release timing, please visit UpperDeck.

