Commercial Contractors Boost Margins 25% And Work Orders 15% While Cutting Unplanned Calls By 27% With Servicetrade

The results demonstrate how inspection- and maintenance-driven workflows create predictable revenue and operational leverage. ServiceTrade customers generated $12 billion in proposals, $9 billion in quotes and $8 billion in invoices while capturing $822 million in repair revenue tied to recurring inspections or maintenance work.

"Our customers proved that planned service changes the economics of operations," said William Chaney, CEO at ServiceTrade. "Whether it starts with a fire inspection or a mechanical maintenance visit, the outcome is the same: findings turn into approved work faster, planned service replaces emergency calls and margins stabilize. That's the service flywheel in action."

Contractors using the platform logged 28 million billable hours and completed 15% more jobs using their existing workforce. They processed 6.1 million invoices and sent 1.4 million quotes, achieving a 63% acceptance rate with 40% of the quoted value approved.

In Q3 2025 alone, contractors using ServiceTrade's SalesManager closed $3 billion in deal volume at a 60.6% proposal approval rate. The data shows that inspection and maintenance findings, including identified deficiencies and required repairs, consistently translate into billable work, creating repeatable revenue while reducing reliance on reactive emergency calls.

“ServiceTrade's 2025 customer performance data shows that the service flywheel is no longer an abstract concept. These outcomes demonstrate that predictable, enterprise-ready growth is achieved by turning service data into action across the entire service lifecycle. We congratulate our customers for their outstanding achievements and performance in 2025,” concluded Mr. Chaney.

