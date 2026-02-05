Transperfect Legal's Michael Kriegal Named Excellence In Ediscovery Award Finalist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cellebrite's 2026 JUSTYS Honors Excellence in Managing Complex, Large-Scale eDiscovery Matters

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, today announced that Michael Kriegal, Vice President of Consulting Services, has been named a finalist for the Excellence in eDiscovery award, part of Cellebrite's 2026 JUSTYS (Digital Justice Awards).

The Excellence in eDiscovery award recognizes professionals who demonstrate exceptional expertise in managing complex, large-scale datasets while advancing eDiscovery technology and industry best practices. Kriegal was selected from global submissions by more than three dozen Cellebrite subject matter experts.

Under Kriegal's leadership, TransPerfect Legal's consulting team has grown from a single consultant to more than 20 specialists supporting high-volume and technically demanding eDiscovery matters. The team is known for tackling multilingual datasets, disparate data sources, and edge cases that stretch the limits of conventional eDiscovery platforms.

“This recognition reflects the work our team does every day to solve complex eDiscovery challenges,” said Kriegal.“Cellebrite has a strong reputation in this space, so being named a finalist carries real weight.”

Beyond current eDiscovery challenges, Kriegal is also leading TransPerfect Legal's development of AI-powered document review and analysis tools.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked,“Michael's leadership exemplifies our focus on helping our clients navigate demanding eDiscovery requirements. The recognition from Cellebrite underscores the impact of his leadership and our continued investment in advancing legal technology.”

The JUSTYS awards ceremony will take place during the C2C User Summit on April 14, 2026.

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 140 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal's suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .