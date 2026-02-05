Summit Networks Inc. Announces Revocation Of Cease Trade Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Networks Inc. (OTCQB: SNTW) (the“Company”) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) has issued an order revoking the cease trade order, originally issued in respect of the securities of Company on January 31, 2025.

The cease trade order was issued in connection with the Company's failure to file certain required annual continuous disclosure documents within the prescribed timeframe. During the relevant period, the Company also completed its previously approved, limited-scope research and development initiatives. Currently, the Company is focused on internal compliance review and governance adjustments to further strengthen its regulatory and administrative framework.

The Company confirms that the cease trade order has been fully revoked and that the revocation is effective as of February 2, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

