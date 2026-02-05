Longeveron Applauds Passage Of The Mikaela Naylon Give Kids A Chance Act And Reauthorization Of Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher Program



The Mikaela Naylon Give Kids a Chance Act reauthorizes the Pediatric Priority Review Voucher (PPRV) Program and extends eligibility for medicines achieving U.S. FDA approval before September 2029

The Pediatric Priority Review Voucher program encourages the development of treatments for rare pediatric diseases

U.S. FDA has awarded Longeveron's laromestrocel Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) program Rare Pediatric Disease designation, Orphan Drug designation, and Fast Track designation With the extension of the PPRV Program, Longeveron may be granted a Priority Review Voucher if laromestrocel's Biological License Application (BLA) is approved by the FDA before September 2029

MIAMI, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapy for life-threatening, rare pediatric and chronic aging-related conditions, supports and applauds Congress passing the Mikaela Naylon Give Kids a Chance Act (H.R. 1262 ).

The Mikaela Naylon Give Kids a Chance Act reauthorizes the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher Program, which encourages the development of treatments for rare pediatric diseases. Companies pursuing treatments for rare pediatric diseases can receive a priority review voucher upon FDA approval of a therapy, and then either use it to secure a speedier FDA review of a future therapy or sell it to another company. Since August 2024, vouchers have been sold for $150-200 million each. Since the program's inception, more than 60 PRVs have been awarded for 40 pediatric diseases, all at no cost to taxpayers.

“We are extremely gratified by the renewal of the PRV program given the tremendous incentives it has brought to bear in the past to enhance the approval of treatments for rare pediatric diseases, a category of diseases with enormous unmet medical need,” said Dr. Joshua Hare, Chief Science Officer and co-founder of Longeveron.“We are at the late stages of clinical development of laromestrocel for children with HLHS, a very severe congenital heart condition, in which only 50% of children survive past the age of 15. The chance to increase the survival of these children is our primary focus, and we welcome any initiative that could enhance our development program.”

Longeveron is evaluating its stem cell therapy laromestrocel (Lomecel-BTM ) as a potential adjunct therapy for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), a rare pediatric congenital heart birth defect in which the left ventricle (one of the pumping chambers of the heart) is either severely underdeveloped or missing. Even with current standard of care surgeries, only 50% of infants survive to adolescence due to right ventricular failure.

ELPIS II is Longeveron's Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating laromestrocel for HLHS. The clinical trial enrolled 40 pediatric patients at twelve premiere infant and children's treatment institutions across the country. Top-line trial results are anticipated in the third quarter of 2026. If ELPIS II results are positive, the Company would plan to submit a Biological License Application (BLA) for full traditional approval for laromestrocel for HLHS. With the reauthorization approved by Congress this week, the Company will now remain eligible to receive a PRV upon BLA approval through September 30, 2029. ELPIS II is being conducted in collaboration with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) through grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

About Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS)

HLHS is a congenital birth defect in which the left ventricle (one of the pumping chambers of the heart) is either severely underdeveloped or missing. As a consequence, infants born with this condition have severely diminished systemic blood flow, which requires them to undergo a complex, three stage heart reconstruction surgery process over the course of the first 5 years of their lives. Although surgical advances have enabled survival into adulthood for some patients, early mortality remains substantial in this population, due to right ventricular failure. As such, there remains an important unmet medical need to improve right ventricular function in these patients in order to support both short-term and long-term outcomes.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is laromestrocel (LOMECEL-B®), an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Laromestrocel has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Pediatric Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM). Laromestrocel development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future operations, performance and economic conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed, or implied by the statements made herein.

Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Longeveron's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company operates in highly competitive and rapidly changing environment; therefore, new factors may arise, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors that may arise nor assess the impact of such factors or the extent to which any individual factor or combination thereof, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release based on information available as of the date of this press release, are inherently uncertain, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

