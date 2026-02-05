UK Court Jails Russian Captain For 6 Years For Fatal North Sea Crash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: A UK court on Thursday handed a six-year jail sentence to the Russian captain of a cargo ship that hit an anchored oil tanker in the North Sea last year.

Sentencing Vladimir Motin at London's Old Bailey court for the manslaughter by gross negligence of Filipino sailor Mark Angelo Pernia, Judge Andrew Baker told him he had been an "accident waiting to happen".

The 38-year-old seaman who died was married with a young child. He was lost at sea following the crash and his body has never been recovered.