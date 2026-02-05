Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK Court Jails Russian Captain For 6 Years For Fatal North Sea Crash

UK Court Jails Russian Captain For 6 Years For Fatal North Sea Crash


2026-02-05 09:10:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: A UK court on Thursday handed a six-year jail sentence to the Russian captain of a cargo ship that hit an anchored oil tanker in the North Sea last year.

Sentencing Vladimir Motin at London's Old Bailey court for the manslaughter by gross negligence of Filipino sailor Mark Angelo Pernia, Judge Andrew Baker told him he had been an "accident waiting to happen".

The 38-year-old seaman who died was married with a young child. He was lost at sea following the crash and his body has never been recovered.

MENAFN05022026000063011010ID1110701010



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search