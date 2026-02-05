Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Meets Albania's Minister Of Economy And Innovation

Prime Minister Meets Albania's Minister Of Economy And Innovation


2026-02-05 09:09:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Thursday with Minister of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Albania HE Delina Ibrahimaj, who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. In addition, it discussed a number of topics of common interest.

MENAFN05022026000063011010ID1110701005



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search