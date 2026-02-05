Prime Minister Meets Albania's Minister Of Economy And Innovation
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Thursday with Minister of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Albania HE Delina Ibrahimaj, who is visiting the country.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. In addition, it discussed a number of topics of common interest.
