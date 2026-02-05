403
Kuwaiti Authorities Confiscate 10Kg Of Pure Heroin, Meth
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- The Interior Ministry succeeded in foiling the dealing and distribution of 6kgm of pure heroin and 4kgs more of meth, said a statement on Thursday.
The Ministry's specialized teams arrested an individual; in connection of a major drug dealer outside the country, with the intent to deal the KD-200,000-worth (about USD 655,000) drugs, revealed the Interior Ministry's public relations department.
It affirmed that the suspect and confiscated material and equipment were handed to the narcotics prosecution department to implement further legal action. (end)
