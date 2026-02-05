Score Cheap 2026 Brandi Carlile & The Head And The Heart Tickets Online With Promo Code CITY10 At Captialcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



Folk-rock powerhouse Brandi Carlile is returning to arenas in 2026 with The Human Tour, her biggest headline run to date, featuring special guests The Head and The Heart on all North American dates. Fresh off her new album Returning to Myself (released October 2025), Carlile brings her powerhouse vocals, emotional songwriting, and Grammy-winning energy to massive venues-expect setlists blending classics like "The Story," "The Joke," "Broken Horses," and fresh material with raw, heartfelt performances that connect deeply with fans.

The Head and The Heart, the beloved indie-folk band known for anthems like "Rivers and Roads," "All We Ever Knew," and tracks from their 2025 album Aperture, opens every U.S. show, delivering warm harmonies, acoustic-driven vibes, and crowd-pleasing energy to complement Carlile's intensity.

This co-bill promises unforgettable nights of soul-stirring music in top-tier arenas-perfect for longtime followers and new fans alike. With the North American leg starting February 10, 2026, and high demand (many shows already selling out via primary channels), resale is the smart play for affordable access.

Key 2026 The Human Tour Dates & Venues (North American Leg with The Head and The Heart)

February 10, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

February 12, 2026 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

February 13, 2026 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

February 14, 2026 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

February 18, 2026 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

February 20, 2026 – Rosemont, IL (Chicago area) @ Allstate Arena

February 21, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

February 24, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

February 27, 2026 – Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles area) @ Kia Forum

March 4, 2026 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 6, 2026 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center Additional dates extend the North American run into March, with European legs following in fall (October-November, no opener listed).

These arena shows feature top production, excellent sightlines, and a double-dose of folk-rock magic-ideal for singing along in a communal atmosphere.

