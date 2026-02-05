Trump Clearly Says Putin Has No Right To Invade Ukraine Vance

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said this in an interview with journalist Megyn Kelly on The Megyn Kelly Show, Ukrinform reports.

"Well, the President said very clearly, Putin should not have invaded Ukraine. We're going to try to work and bring that to an end," Vance said.

Touching on the issue of Trump's cooperation with Putin, Vance explained that the Trump administration is looking for areas of cooperation with the Kremlin leader despite disagreement with his invasion of Ukraine.

"But there might be some areas of cooperation [with Russia]," Vance added.

He is deeply convinced that Trump will leave his mark on world history by adhering to his core guiding principle, "America First."

"We may disagree with Russia on a lot, but we may agree on some things. And I do think that is a fundamental reorientation," he said.

