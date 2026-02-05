Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Copper Slides Below $13,000 Per Ton Amid China Demand Concerns

Copper Slides Below $13,000 Per Ton Amid China Demand Concerns


2026-02-05 09:05:24

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Copper prices continued to decline amid rising inventories and weak demand signals from China. Although prices briefly stabilized earlier in the week, the downward trend has persisted.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN05022026000195011045ID1110700972



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search