Kuwait Amir Expresses Deep Appreciation For UAE's 'Celebrating Decades Of Brotherhood' Initiative
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable on Thursday, enveloped with profound gratitude and deep appreciation to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for launching the "Celebrating Decades of Brotherhood" initiative.
His Highness the Amir also extended his gratitude to UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum in this regard.
His Highness emphasized that this eventful initiative reflects the depth of the historic fraternal ties that unite the two countries and embodies the cohesion of the joint Gulf action, as well as the solidarity of its leaders and peoples throughout history.
His Highness, according to an Amiri Diwan statement, wished for continued progress, prosperity, and well-being to the UAE and its people under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (end)
