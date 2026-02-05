Man Who Tried To Shoot Trump Sentenced To Life In Prison

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A man convicted of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump on a Florida golf course in 2024 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison after a federal prosecutor said his crime was unacceptable“in this country or anywhere.”

US District Judge Aileen Cannon pronounced Ryan Routh's fate in the same Fort Pierce courtroom that erupted into chaos in September when he tried to stab himself shortly after jurors found him guilty on all counts.

“American democracy does not work when individuals take it into their own hands to eliminate candidates. That's what this individual tried to do,” Assistant US Attorney John Shipley told the judge.

Defense attorney Martin L Roth argued that“at the moment of truth, he chose not to pull the trigger.”

The judge pushed back, noting Routh's history of arrests, to which Roth said,“He's a complex person, I'll give the court that, but he has a very good core.”

Routh then read from a rambling, 20-page statement. Cannon broke in, said none of what he was saying was relevant and gave him five more minutes to talk.

“I did everything I could and lived a good life,” Routh said, before the judge cut him off.

“Your plot to kill was deliberate and evil,” she said.“You are not a peaceful man. You are not a good man.”

She then issued his sentence: Life without parole, plus seven years on a gun charge. His sentences for his other three crimes will run concurrently.

In a statement on the social platform X, US Attorney General Pam Bondi thanked prosecutors for ensuring that Routh“will never walk free again.”