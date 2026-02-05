216 Terrorists, 22 Soldiers Killed In Balochistan Violence
Islamabad- At least 216 terrorists, 36 civilians and 22 personnel were killed in the days-long operation launched in response to terror attacks at multiple places in the restive Balochistan province, the Pakistan Army said on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENTThe Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military's media wing, announced in a statement that it has“successfully concluded” the operation, code named Radd
- Fitna-1, that was launched on January 26.
The Pakistan Army said that the operations were initiated in Panjgur and on the outskirts of Harnai district after credible and verified intelligence confirmed the presence of terrorists.
“During this phase, security forces undertook operations against identified terrorist hideouts, resulting in the elimination of 41 terrorists,” it said.
It said subsequently, aggressive and steadfast responses by the security forces effectively thwarted the attacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment