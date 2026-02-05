216 Terrorists, 22 Soldiers Killed In Balochistan Violence

Islamabad- At least 216 terrorists, 36 civilians and 22 personnel were killed in the days-long operation launched in response to terror attacks at multiple places in the restive Balochistan province, the Pakistan Army said on Thursday.

The Pakistan Army said that the operations were initiated in Panjgur and on the outskirts of Harnai district after credible and verified intelligence confirmed the presence of terrorists.

“During this phase, security forces undertook operations against identified terrorist hideouts, resulting in the elimination of 41 terrorists,” it said.

It said subsequently, aggressive and steadfast responses by the security forces effectively thwarted the attacks.