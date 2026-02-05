American Battery Technology Company Hosts Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call Today

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reno, Nev., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery minerals company that is commercializing its internally-developed technologies for both primary battery critical minerals manufacturing and secondary critical minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, expects to release its second quarter fiscal year (FY) financial results on February 5, 2026, and the company will host an earnings call on

Those interested in viewing the livestream can visit: American Battery Technology Company Livestream FY26 Q2. The livestream replay and any related presentation will also be made available at .

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

