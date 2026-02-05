Bengal: Escort Shortage Delays Court Appearance Of Beldanga Unrest Accused

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) The accused in the unrest case in Beldanga in Murshidabad district could not be produced before a court in Kolkata on Thursday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) pointed the finger at the state police in this matter and informed the court that it has not yet received the case diary.

The judge ordered that the accused must be produced in court on February 12.

On that day, the investigating officer of the state police in the Beldanga case must appear in court in person to explain the reasons.

At the same time, the Superintendent of Police of Murshidabad district has been directed to submit a detailed report on the matter.

The Beldanga unrest case came up for hearing at the Kolkata court on Thursday, but the accused could not be produced.

They are currently lodged in judicial custody in Murshidabad.

The NIA lawyer argued in court,“The jail superintendent has stated that the accused could not be brought to court due to the lack of an escort.”

The NIA also said that it has not received the case diary.

The NIA further pointed out that it had informed the jail authorities to provide security and bring the accused to the Kolkata court.

The jail authorities had requested an escort from the state police.

Following this, the jail superintendent informed the agency that the Superintendent of Police had stated that he could not arrange a vehicle and escort.

Therefore, the accused could not be produced in court.

The NIA also said that the investigating officer is unable to proceed with the investigation without the case diary.

Following this, the judge stated that the Superintendent of Police of Murshidabad must submit a detailed report.

It further directed that the investigating officer must also appear in court in person to explain the reasons.

The judge ordered that the accused be produced in court on February 12 and stated that the police must provide an escort on that day.

Last month, Beldanga in Murshidabad district became the centre of prolonged unrest after the news of the death of Alauddin Sheikh, a migrant worker from Murshidabad, in Jharkhand, reached the area.

When Alauddin's body arrived on January 16, local people took to the streets.

Protests erupted against the deaths of migrant workers from West Bengal in other states.

In protest against his death, demonstrators blocked the national highway on January 16.

They burnt tyres and staged demonstrations.

Train services on the Sealdah-Lalgola route were also disrupted by the protests.

A female journalist was attacked in Beldanga that day.

Although the police cleared the protests on the first day, Beldanga became tense again from the next morning.

The police later claimed in court that the first day's protest in Beldanga was somewhat spontaneous, but the unrest on the second day was planned.

A total of 36 people, including an AIMIM leader, were arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in the unrest.

The High Court had stated that if the Central government wished, it could have the National Investigation Agency investigate the Beldanga incident.

The state could also request additional forces from the Central government, if needed, to maintain law and order.

Following this, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation to the central agency.