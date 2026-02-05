403
Trump Says He Will Stay Out of Warner Bros. Acquisition Dispute
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he does not intend to intervene in the dispute between Netflix and Paramount Skydance regarding the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.
“I haven’t been involved,” Trump said in an interview.
“I must say, I guess I’m considered to be a very strong president. I’ve been called by both sides. It’s the two sides, but I’ve decided I shouldn’t be involved. The Justice Department will handle it.”
He added: "There's a theory that one of the companies is too big and it shouldn’t be allowed to do it, and the other company is saying something else. They're beating the hell out of each other, and there’ll be a winner."
The comments signal a shift from Trump’s statements late last year, when he suggested he might personally step in on the deal, which could significantly reshape the media landscape.
In December, Netflix announced plans to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery’s movie studio, along with HBO and the HBO Max streaming platform, in a $72 billion deal. Around the same time, Paramount Skydance submitted a rival bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, including its cable television assets.
Paramount Skydance is led by David Ellison, whose father, Larry Ellison, is a billionaire co-founder of Oracle and a noted supporter of Trump.
