SAIC To Participate In The Cowen And Company 47Th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ: SAIC ), a premier Fortune 500company driving our nation's digital transformation across the defense, space, intelligence, and civilian markets, today announced that it will participate in the Cowen and Company 47Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference.

During the conference, SAIC Chief Financial Officer Prabu Natarajan will discuss the company's strategic and financial outlook during a moderator-led question-and-answer session on Wednesday, February 11, 4:20-5:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available to the public through SAIC's Investor Relations website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days afterward.

About SAIC

SAIC ® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit saic. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

