Adyton Resources Corporation To Present At The Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 11Th

Recent Company Highlights



Advanced gold developer with near-term production development underway

Two district-scale gold projects in Papua New Guinea: Feni + Fergusson

Defined Resource base with strong growth upside through drilling

Fast-track development optionality (staged approach / multiple pathways)

Large, underexplored land package with multiple high-priority targets

Recent work programs delivered major value uplift (drilling, metallurgy, permitting)

Permitting and development momentum supported by in-country engagement

Strong leverage to gold with multiple upcoming news-flow catalysts Significant Copper exposure not incorporated into current resource or valuation



About Adyton Resources Corporation

Adyton Resources Corporation is an emerging gold explorer and developer focused on advancing a portfolio of high-quality assets in Papua New Guinea (“PNG”) one of the world's most richly endowed mineral regions. The Company is strategically positioned with a clear pathway toward near-term gold production, while continuing to unlock significant exploration upside across its district-scale land package.

Adyton's core projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire and include highly prospective island-based assets on Fergusson Island and Feni Island. These projects are situated in a globally significant copper-gold belt that hosts world-class deposits, including Newcrest's Lihir gold mine and the historic Panguna copper-gold system on Bougainville Island, located near Adyton's 100%-owned Feni Island Project.

Adyton currently hosts a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory of 206,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) and 2,193,000 ounces of gold (Inferred) across its PNG portfolio. With established gold resources, advancing permitting and development activities, and ongoing drilling success including recent notable copper intercepts at Feni, Adyton offers investors compelling exposure to both near-term development potential and high-impact discovery upside in a premier mining jurisdiction.

