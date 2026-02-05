SEGG Media Expands Executive Team With Appointment Of Simon Lewis To Lead Concerts And Company's Entertainment Portfolio Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lewis, Former President of Live Nation Europe and a Senior Vice President at MTV Networks Europe, Named EVP of Entertainment and CEO of DotCom Ventures

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (“SEGG Media” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW), a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group, today announced that Simon Lewis has been appointed Executive Vice President of Entertainment for SEGG Media and Chief Executive Officer of DotCom Ventures Inc., the subsidiary which is doing business as both Concerts and as the Company advances and from development into commercial execution.

Lewis previously served as an advisor to the Company and now assumes expanded operational responsibility across SEGG Media's entertainment portfolio, including the strategic development and execution of both and This reflects the Board's focus on accelerating commercialization and disciplined platform launches.

A respected figure in the global live entertainment industry, Lewis is best known for his tenure as President of Live Nation Europe, where he played a key role in scaling the company's international concert, sponsorship, and venue businesses. Across his career, he has worked extensively in establishing highly valuable and commercially successful platforms and long-term industry partnerships.

Marc Bircham, Chairman of the SEGG Media Board of Directors, said:“Simon brings rare, firsthand experience in building live entertainment businesses at scale. As we move and our broader entertainment assets from development into execution, his leadership, relationships, and operational discipline will be critical.”

As EVP of Entertainment, Lewis will oversee SEGG Media's live entertainment strategy, partnerships, and platform growth. In his role as CEO of DotCom Ventures, he will lead the build-out and launch of and as fan-focused destinations for concert discovery, ticketing, and engagement.

Simon Lewis said:“Alongside the Board of Directors, I have been profoundly stimulated in the process of analyzing and strategizing the significant infrastructure capabilities of the entire SEGG Media portfolio. I am ready to fully embrace the opportunity, and ability, to now implement a highly valuable and immediate commercial future for the businesses within concerts and ticketing alongside the entirety of the SEGG Media portfolio

“In particular, we'll focus on the market position and diversified commercial opportunities for concerts and ticketing with fans and artists leading the way which has demonstrated the clear capability and future of this sector to evolve at pace and beyond traditional models.”



About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including and Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

