Assembly Ensures Govt's Accountability: Gujarat Speaker

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) Emphasising the wider constitutional role of the legislature, Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on Thursday said that the Assembly is not confined to law-making or passing the budget, but is also responsible for ensuring accountability in the functioning of the government.

Addressing students from Gujarat and Assam at a Youth Immersion Programme held at the Assembly Secretariat, Chaudhary said,“The Assembly is not only meant for making laws or passing the budget, but also for fixing the accountability of the government's work.”

He added that differences of ideology between the ruling party and the opposition are a part of democracy, but said,“Despite ideological differences, the objective of both sides remains public welfare.”

The programme was organised under the chairmanship of the Speaker in the presence of Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Gujarat Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja.

It was attended by 24 students from Gauhati University, Bodoland University and Cotton University in Assam, along with around 100 undergraduate students from colleges affiliated with Gujarat University, including students of political science, engineering and other disciplines.

Organised by the G.V. Mavlankar Parliamentary Studies and Training Bureau, the Youth Immersion Programme aimed to familiarise students with democratic institutions, parliamentary procedures and constitutional values.

Students from both states participated in discussions on the theme“Developed States, Developed India”, and a documentary on India's development journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was screened during the programme.

Speaking on the link between rights and responsibilities, Chaudhary told the students,“Rights and duties are two sides of the same coin. When we receive rights, fundamental duties such as maintaining cleanliness, protecting the environment and following the law also come with them.”

Referring to Gujarat's development, he said the state had progressed due to the“firm resolve and long-term vision” of Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister and later as Prime Minister.

Citing districts such as Banaskantha, he said,“Planned arrangements for electricity and water have brought socio-economic change, including women becoming self-reliant through the White Revolution.”

He also referred to projects such as the Statue of Unity, Science City and the Sabarmati Riverfront as milestones in the state's development.

Speaker Daimary said Gujarat and Assam share“centuries-old historical and mythological relationships”. Referring to the legend of Lord Krishna and Rukminiji and cultural traditions such as the Madhavpur fair, he said these reflect“the close ties between western India and the north-east”.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,“these relationships have become stronger”.

Urging students to think beyond professional careers, Daimary said,“Along with becoming doctors, engineers or officers, young people should also aspire to join politics and governance and become good leaders.”

He added,“The purpose of education is not only to score marks, but to understand the country's problems and contribute to their solutions.”

Education Minister Vaja said the Youth Immersion Programme was organised to promote the exchange of democratic values between students of Gujarat and Assam.

“To strengthen India's democracy, it is essential for today's youth to understand parliamentary processes and constitutional values,” he said, adding that the idea for the programme emerged during the 8th India Regional Conference held in Guwahati.