403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Anticipates Full Israeli Adherence to Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Türkiye anticipates full Israeli adherence to ceasefire obligations, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced Thursday.
During a weekly media briefing, ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk stated that Türkiye condemns Israel's attacks in Gaza on Jan. 31, which resulted in the deaths of many innocent people, at a time when a permanent ceasefire is expected to be established and Gaza is anticipated to be stabilized again.
Emphasizing that Israeli military operations in Lebanon similarly obstruct stability and enduring peace prospects, Akturk said, "Our expectation is that Israel will abide by the Peace Plan adopted by a UN Security Council resolution, comply with the ceasefire, and allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza."
Türkiye closely monitors developments in Syria
Addressing an inquiry about the Syrian situation, the ministry issued a statement welcoming the Jan. 30 accord signed between the Syrian government and the terrorist organization YPG/SDF.
"We are closely monitoring the process on the ground. We once again emphasize the importance of implementing the integration in a manner that strengthens Syria's unitary structure and the principle of 'one state, one army,' and we expect all planned activities to be carried out on the basis of transparency and mutual trust," the statement said.
The declaration underscores that Türkiye hopes that the atmosphere of peace, tranquillity, and stability long desired by the people of the region will be established as soon as possible.
"We assess that the appointments to be made within the scope of the integration process will be carried out on the basis of evaluations made by the Syrian authorities with state wisdom and security background checks that will yield positive results," it added.
Mutual dialogue necessary for peace and fairness in Aegean
Stressing that Türkiye's stance remains unambiguous concerning declarations by Greek political leaders about expanding territorial waters in the Aegean Sea to 12 miles, the statement said: "As Türkiye, we argue that a fair, equitable, and international law–compliant sharing of maritime jurisdiction areas in the Aegean can only be possible through mutual dialogue and within the framework of goodwill."
"Greece's unilateral actions, claims, and statements that disregard existing disputes and violate the rights of the Turkish side are contrary to international law and unacceptable. These statements do not produce any legal consequences for our country," it added.
Concerning the military framework agreement between Türkiye and Egypt, the statement indicated that the pact aims "to enhance defense cooperation through the exchange of information and expertise in the fields of military cooperation determined by the agreement."
Turkish forces to continue assisting Somalia's counter-terrorism capacity
The statement also addressed the activities of the Air Component Command in Somalia, saying that the Turkish forces will "continue to contribute to the development of Somalia's counter-terrorism capacity through military assistance, training, and advisory activities."
"Our Air Component Command in Somalia has been strengthened with new deployments. These newly deployed elements will also contribute to Somalia's fight against terrorism," it added.
During a weekly media briefing, ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk stated that Türkiye condemns Israel's attacks in Gaza on Jan. 31, which resulted in the deaths of many innocent people, at a time when a permanent ceasefire is expected to be established and Gaza is anticipated to be stabilized again.
Emphasizing that Israeli military operations in Lebanon similarly obstruct stability and enduring peace prospects, Akturk said, "Our expectation is that Israel will abide by the Peace Plan adopted by a UN Security Council resolution, comply with the ceasefire, and allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza."
Türkiye closely monitors developments in Syria
Addressing an inquiry about the Syrian situation, the ministry issued a statement welcoming the Jan. 30 accord signed between the Syrian government and the terrorist organization YPG/SDF.
"We are closely monitoring the process on the ground. We once again emphasize the importance of implementing the integration in a manner that strengthens Syria's unitary structure and the principle of 'one state, one army,' and we expect all planned activities to be carried out on the basis of transparency and mutual trust," the statement said.
The declaration underscores that Türkiye hopes that the atmosphere of peace, tranquillity, and stability long desired by the people of the region will be established as soon as possible.
"We assess that the appointments to be made within the scope of the integration process will be carried out on the basis of evaluations made by the Syrian authorities with state wisdom and security background checks that will yield positive results," it added.
Mutual dialogue necessary for peace and fairness in Aegean
Stressing that Türkiye's stance remains unambiguous concerning declarations by Greek political leaders about expanding territorial waters in the Aegean Sea to 12 miles, the statement said: "As Türkiye, we argue that a fair, equitable, and international law–compliant sharing of maritime jurisdiction areas in the Aegean can only be possible through mutual dialogue and within the framework of goodwill."
"Greece's unilateral actions, claims, and statements that disregard existing disputes and violate the rights of the Turkish side are contrary to international law and unacceptable. These statements do not produce any legal consequences for our country," it added.
Concerning the military framework agreement between Türkiye and Egypt, the statement indicated that the pact aims "to enhance defense cooperation through the exchange of information and expertise in the fields of military cooperation determined by the agreement."
Turkish forces to continue assisting Somalia's counter-terrorism capacity
The statement also addressed the activities of the Air Component Command in Somalia, saying that the Turkish forces will "continue to contribute to the development of Somalia's counter-terrorism capacity through military assistance, training, and advisory activities."
"Our Air Component Command in Somalia has been strengthened with new deployments. These newly deployed elements will also contribute to Somalia's fight against terrorism," it added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment