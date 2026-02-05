403
Maxwell Email Fuels Scrutiny Over Prince Andrew Photograph
(MENAFN) A message attributed to Ghislaine Maxwell appears to support the authenticity of a widely shared photograph depicting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, then the Duke of York, with his arm around Virginia Giuffre, who later accused the former royal of sexual misconduct, according to reports published on Wednesday.
The email surfaced among newly disclosed documents connected to the late, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The correspondence, dated 2015, was labeled "draft statement" and was sent by an individual identified as "G Maxwell" to Epstein.
In the message, Maxwell wrote: "In 2001 I was in London when ... (redacted) met a number of friends of mine including Prince Andrew. A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family."
Relatives of Giuffre, who passed away in 2025, told BBC that the contents of the email demonstrated she had been "vindicated."
Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, had alleged that Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger sibling of King Charles III, sexually assaulted her when she was underage.
The former prince has consistently rejected the allegations. He previously cast doubt on the legitimacy of the image, suggesting it may have been altered, and insisted he had never encountered Giuffre.
In 2019, the former Duke of York also asserted that he could not have appeared in the photograph because he claimed to have been at a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking at the relevant time.
"It truly does vindicate Virginia ... she was not lying this entire time," said Sky Roberts, Giuffre's brother.
"It's a moment where we're really proud of our sister," he added.
