Cross Laminated Timber Market Worth $3.59 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 14.68%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --CLT is an engineered wood product known for its high performance. It is produced by stacking layers of solid-sawn timber boards in alternating directions and bonding them together with structural adhesives. This crosswise arrangement enhances the material's dimensional stability, load-bearing capacity, and rigidity, making CLT suitable for both structural and non-structural applications. CLT is lightweight and offers excellent fire and earthquake resistance, as well as superior thermal and acoustic insulation properties, which have led to its increased use in modern construction. Its versatility allows for a wide range of applications in both residential and commercial buildings, as well as in institutional settings, where it is utilized for walls, floors, roofs, stairways, and modular construction.

Browse in-depth TOC on“Cross Laminated Timber Market”

223 - Market Data Tables

52 – Figures

209 - Pages

List of Key Players in Cross Laminated Timber Market:

Mayr-Melnhof Holz (Austria)Stora Enso (Finland)Binderholz GmbH (Austria)HASSLACHER Holding GmbH (Austria)Schilliger Holz AG (Switzerland)Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG (Germany)KLH Massivholz GmbH (Austria)Mercer Mass Timber (Canada)XLam (Australia)Pfeifer Holding GmbH (Austria)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Cross Laminated Timber Market:

Favorable government policies and building code advancementsLimited manufacturing capacity and supply chain gapsPotential in renovation and adaptive reuse projectsMoisture sensitivity and durability concerns

Key Findings of the Study:



Adhesive-bonded type accounts for the largest share of the cross-laminated timber market, in terms of value

Structural segment to dominate the cross-laminated timber market in terms of value

The residential segment to register the fastest growth rate among all industry segments Europe is the largest region in the cross-laminated timber market in terms of value in 2024

The CLT sector is increasingly shaped by growing sustainability objectives, advancements in the prefabrication of building elements, and the development of regulations that support the constructive use of timber in various regions worldwide. The adoption of adhesive-bonded CLT panels is on the rise due to their smoother surface, better load distribution, and compatibility with automated and digital design processes. The demand for low-carbon building materials is being driven by the extensive use of bio-based adhesives, low-emission formulations, and ISCC PLUS-certified production processes. Major industry players are also making significant investments in research and development to create digitalized construction kits, automate manufacturing as much as possible, and provide scalable solutions for mid- and high-rise urban structures. These innovations are accelerating the construction process, reducing waste, and helping to meet green construction standards such as LEED and BREEAM, positioning CLT as a key building material for the future of sustainable, efficient, and resilient building systems.

Based on type, the CLT market is divided into adhesive-bonded and mechanically fastened. The adhesive-bonded segment holds the largest market share in terms of value due to its widespread adoption in structural building construction. Adhesive-bonded CLT panels are produced by layering solid-sawn timber boards in cross-directions and bonding them with strong structural adhesives. This process provides well-distributed loads, exceptional dimensional stability, and a smooth finish, which are highly valued in architectural and structural applications. Additionally, the adhesive bonding method enables greater accuracy in prefabrication and compatibility with advanced automation processes, including CNC machining and digital design. As a result, on-site assembly is faster, and labor costs are lower. In contrast, mechanically fastened CLT is typically used when assembly, adjustability, or cost-effectiveness is a primary concern. Although it is less commonly employed than the adhesive-bonded option, it still has niche applications in temporary constructions or situations where simple stress fastening is needed. However, with ongoing investments in innovative adhesive systems, new production technologies, and a significant rise in high-performance, environmentally friendly construction solutions, it is expected that adhesive-bonded CLT will remain the most relevant option in the market beyond the forecast period, as both residential and non-residential construction needs continue to grow globally.

Based on end-use, the structural segment accounts for the largest share of the CLT market, primarily due to its high strength-to-weight ratio, resistance to loads, and proven performance during fires and earthquakes. CLT is being utilized in various construction applications, including floor loads, roofs, stairwells, and core elements of building structures. It can span long distances without intermediate support, allowing for open designs that offer versatility, particularly in residential and commercial buildings. This feature is highly desirable. Additionally, structural CLT supports faster construction methods, such as dry construction, making it particularly suitable for modular buildings and prefabricated systems. The rise of mass timber buildings, especially mid-rise and high-rise structures in Europe and North America, has significantly increased the demand for structural CLT. Not only does it help reduce the carbon footprint of buildings, but it also leads to significant time and labor savings. Furthermore, the lightweight nature of CLT reduces foundation loads, which is especially advantageous for urban infill projects and sites with weak soils. While non-structural applications, such as cladding, partition walls, and decorative features, are less prominent in the market, they still play a valuable role in enhancing energy efficiency, aesthetics, and climate control within buildings. Non-structural CLT elements are also being incorporated into renovation and retrofit projects, where rapid installation and sustainability are crucial factors.

Based on industry, the CLT market is divided into two segments: residential and non-residential. Residential construction is the fastest-growing segment in this market, with this trend expected to continue until 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for sustainable, energy-efficient, and affordable housing solutions in both developed and developing economies. CLT offers several advantages in housing construction. It is lightweight, has excellent insulation properties, is quick to assemble, and has a low environmental impact. These attributes align well with the changing preferences of homeowners, designers, and governments, all of whom are focused on sustainable urban design. Currently, CLT is prominently used in low-rise and mid-rise residential developments, particularly in urban areas where densification and the provision of affordable housing are top priorities. The use of pre-assembled CLT also significantly saves time and labor, making it ideal for modular housing projects and community housing initiatives. Furthermore, timber buildings enhance sound acoustics and air quality, which appeal to homebuyers who are environmentally conscious. While the non-residential sector still holds a larger market share, the residential segment is expected to see significant growth. This growth will be driven by the expanding global population, increased urban housing needs, and state-sponsored programs that promote sustainable living. Recent advancements in the design and installation of CLT panels have also improved moisture management and fire protection, making CLT an increasingly popular choice in various types of residential architecture, including single-family homes and multi-story apartment buildings.

Based on region, Europe is the largest region in the CLT market, due to early adoption, substantial manufacturing capacity, and regulations that promote timber construction. Countries such as Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and the Nordic nations are leading the development of the CLT industry, benefiting from well-established supply chains and serving as global benchmarks for quality, safety, and sustainability. Major manufacturers in Europe, including Stora Enso, Binderholz, and Mayr-Melnhof Holz, have invested in automation, research, development, and bio-based adhesives, solidifying the region's position as a leader in mass timber innovation. The regulations surrounding multi-story wooden buildings in Europe are becoming increasingly modern, and this encourages the adoption of CLT in residential buildings, commercial enterprises, and even infrastructure projects. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the CLT market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increased construction activity, and a growing emphasis on green buildings are significant growth drivers. Countries such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and, more recently, China and South Korea are showing increasing interest in mass timber as a solution to housing challenges, sustainability issues, and reducing the embodied carbon of infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Rest of the World, which includes Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, is gradually adopting CLT as well. This usage is primarily focused on ecological tourism, schools, and rural accommodations. However, implementation is often limited by regulatory frameworks and preferences for local materials.

Browse Adjacent Markets Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: