Race Routes Announced for 2026 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, 05th February 2026: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the 19th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon – scheduled for Saturday, February 14, 2026 – will feature four race routes located exclusively on Al Marjan Island.
With this route, runners will enjoy breathtaking coastal views as they race past landmark destinations including the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island and some of the Ras Al Khaimah’s most popular beachfront resorts.
Hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the RAK Half Marathon will see thousands of runners converge on Al Marjan Island for races covering 2km, 5km and 10km as well as the marquee 21.1km half marathon itself.
Maps of all four race routes as well as a site map can be viewed and downloaded at the official website rakhalfmarathon.com.
The RAK Half Marathon’s reputation as a course producing personal bests and world records is not lost on the world-class athletes already vying for a place in the starting line-up on February 14.
The final list of the elite runners that will line up on the start-line will be announced soon, while registration remains open for all four race categories also at rakhalfmarathon
For participants who receive their race confirmations, race pack and run number collection will take place at The Agenda, Dubai Media City from 10am to 8pm on February 9 and 10, while the grounds of the Al Marjan Headquarters Building in Ras Al Khaimahwill be the location for those preferring to pick up their race pack and number on February 12 and 13.
Opening hours for the two days of collection on Al Marjan Island will also be from 10am to 8pm. As with all major international running events, run numbers will not be available for collection on the race day itself.
As well as being hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon is supported by ASICS, the Channel 4 Radio Network, ITP Media Group, Vitamin Well and Bisleri Water.
