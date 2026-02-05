T20 World Cup 2026: India Not Rushing To Replace Injured Sundar

Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA, India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday confirmed that the team is not rushing to make any replacement of injured Washington Sundar.

Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset of discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on January 11. An in-person consultation with an expert followed, confirming a side strain and advising rest for a few days. Sundar, who is part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad, also missed the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

"We will be patient with Washington, don't want to rush with replacements," Suryakumar said during the Captain's Day press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Praises Coach Gambhir's Impact

India captain Suryakumar heaped praise on head coach Gautam Gambhir, crediting him for creating a positive and player-friendly environment in the team, while also expressing confidence about India's form heading into the tournament.

"It's been wonderful ever since he took over," Suryakumar said of Gambhir. "He keeps his personal milestones aside. We played in Trivandrum, and Ishan Kishan got to 100 with a six. We have given our players the freedom."

Suryakumar highlighted the emphasis on backing players to express themselves, suggesting that the management's approach has helped the side play fearless cricket.

India's Form and 'Favourites' Tag

Reflecting on India's current form, the skipper acknowledged that the team looks strong but cautioned against others team. "I think the way we have been playing, it looks like we are the favourites," he said. "But there are 19 other teams as well."

Suryakumar also expressed satisfaction at finding his rhythm again, adding, "Happy to be back in form," as India looks to build momentum in the competition.

Group A Draw and Squad Details

The defending champions, Team India, are slotted in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA, and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. (ANI)

