Salman Khan SUES Abhinav Kashyap, Seeks Nine Crore Over Defamation!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a ₹9 crore defamation suit against filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, known for directing Dabangg (2010). A Mumbai court has now temporarily barred Kashyap from making derogatory remarks about Salman and his family, saying freedom of speech isn't a shield for abusive language. The suit demands damages and an apology.

