XRP Sentiment Surges Above Bitcoin And Ethereum Despite Sharp Price Drop



XRP sentiment beats BTC and ETH even as price drops and sell pressure rises

Strong XRP optimism clashes with losses and heavy exchange inflows XRP mood surges above rivals while on-chain data signals weakness

XRP shows stronger trader sentiment than major rivals even as prices slide across the crypto market. Recent analytics place XRP well above Bitcoin and Ethereum on social mood indicators. Price action and on-chain signals still reflect pressure, and momentum remains uneven.

XRP Sentiment and Market Structure

Santiment data ranks XRP with a Positive/Negative sentiment score far above competing large-cap assets. The reading stands above Ethereum and Bitcoin even after a notable weekly decline. Yet XRP lost more value than both peers during the same period.

The price fell over six percent during the past week, and losses exceeded market averages. However, social platforms continue to reflect higher confidence around XRP than other major tokens. This divergence creates tension between sentiment readings and real trading behavior.

On-chain metrics add pressure because unrealized losses now outweigh profits across many wallets. Glassnode data shows XRP approaching levels associated with capitulation cycles in past downturns. Meanwhile, loss-heavy transactions dominate flows, and panic selling continues to outpace profitable exits.

Bitcoin Holds Preference During Market Weakness

Bitcoin sentiment trails XRP, yet market structure still favors Bitcoin during broad risk-off conditions. The Altcoin Season Index places the market firmly inside a Bitcoin-dominated phase. Traders prefer relative stability, and capital rotates toward larger assets during stress.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index recently printed one of its lowest readings in months. That score signals strong fear, and it reflects hesitation across the wider crypto environment. Such conditions often appear near short-term bottoms, yet volatility remains elevated.

Market commentators note that weakness has persisted for several weeks across major tokens. Some analysts frame the period as an extended cooling phase after earlier rallies. Even so, Bitcoin continues to anchor liquidity, and it attracts defensive positioning during uncertainty.

Ethereum Tracks Broader Risk Sentiment

Ethereum sentiment sits between Bitcoin and XRP, yet it fails to match XRP's social strength. Weekly performance shows Ethereum declining close to five percent alongside Bitcoin. This parallel movement confirms Ethereum's alignment with overall market direction.

Network activity remains steady, yet speculative appetite has cooled across decentralized finance segments. Lower transaction enthusiasm reflects reduced risk tolerance, and capital rotates toward safer positions. Ethereum mirrors that caution because traders scale back aggressive exposure.

Exchange flows across major assets show rising balances that often precede additional selling pressure. XRP recorded significant inflows, and Ethereum followed a similar exchange pattern. Unless buying activity returns, both assets may struggle to establish firm support levels.

