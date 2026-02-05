Keir Starmer Apologises To Epstein Victims For Mandelson Scandal: Why Is The British PM Facing Backlash?

MENAFN - Live Mint) British Prime Minister Keir Starme apologised to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, saying he was sorry for having appointed Peter Mandelson as the country's ambassador to the United States.

He made these remarks after learning that Mandelson had been a close friend of the late sex offender. The British leader also said that he had no prior knowledge about the strength of their relationship when he appointed him to the role in December 2024.

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

He has been in the news for quite some time, especially after the US Department of Justice released Epstein files, consisting of thousands of photos, videos, and other documents related to his case.

British PM says he was unaware of their closeness

Starmer previously said he would release the vetting advice he was given when he chose Mandelson for the role in Washington. But on Thursday, he said he also had to respect a police request not to release any information that could prejudice an ongoing investigation.

“It had been publicly known for some time that Mandelson knew Epstein, but none of us knew the depth and the darkness of that relationship,” he told reporters during a speech

“I want to say this (to the victims): I am sorry. Sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you, sorry for having believed Mandelson's lies and appointing him,” PM Starmer further added.

Mandelson was sacked from his position after a controversy erupted over his long-term association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Shortly after, he said that he deeply regretted ever meeting Epstein.

Why is Epstein making headlines?

Mandelson is not the only public figure associated with Epstein. According to the publicly uploaded files, the late sex offender was connected to many powerful figures. Though being named in the records does not imply criminal wrongdoing, the associations have raised questions.

Such high-profile names appear throughout the files, which has led to people coming up with a swarm of conspiracy theories. US President Donald Trump is mentioned frequently in the documents. Bill Clinto also appears in photographs from past decades.

Some references about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have also emerged in the Epstein files, as well as images that show Hollywood figures such as Kevin Spacey and Woody Allen.

Following the release of the documents, several claims also accused Epstein of allegedly eating babies and engaging in cannibalism and in“ritualistic sacrifice”, though the legitimacy of these allegations is not yet confirmed.