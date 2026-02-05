Triller Group Announces The Appointment Of Enrome As Independent Auditor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc (Nasdaq: ILLR; ILLRW) (“Triller” or the“Company”) today announced the appointment of Enrome LLP (“Enrome”) as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately.

The appointment was approved by the Audit Committee of Triller's Board of Directors. Enrome, a PCAOB-registered firm with specialized expertise in audit and assurance services for public companies, is well-equipped to support the Company's financial reporting and compliance needs.

The Group extends its deepest gratitude to WWC, P.C. for their dedication and tremendous hard work throughout their tenure during the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and the subsequent interim period through February 3, 2026. The Company is especially appreciative that in close collaboration with WWC after the closing of the Merger to successfully completed the 2024 audit.

Following a productive kick-off meeting with the Enrome team, Triller looks forward to working together to address upcoming audit and reporting obligations efficiently and effectively.

This smooth transition reaffirms Triller's unwavering commitment to the highest standards of financial transparency, robust governance, and accountability as it continues to execute on its vision for innovation and growth.

# # #

About Triller Group Inc.



NASDAQ: ILLR. Triller Group Inc. is a diversified US-based technology and media company operating two primary verticals:



Triller App – a next-generation, AI-driven social media and live-streaming platform that blends music, fashion, sports, and pop culture.

AGBA Group – a Hong Kong-based fintech and financial services group offering machine-learning-driven consumer finance and healthcare solutions to over 400,000 clients across Asia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us following the consummation of the business combination; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Hong Kong and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

# # #

Bethany Lai

...







