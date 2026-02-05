Defi Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Just Raised Over $20.4M, Over 19,000 Early Investors Watch Closely

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized lending is entering a new crypto phase as attention begins to shift toward protocols built around real functionality and trust. While much of the market remains focused on established assets, growing interest is forming around a project that has spent the past year steadily meeting its development goals.

As the project moves deeper into Roadmap Phase 2, the sense of urgency is palpable. With Phase 7 selling out faster than any previous stage, the window for early entry at $0.04 is closing. The project has already confirmed an official launch price of $0.06, meaning that entering now offers an immediate 50% advantage before public trading begins.

When looking for a new crypto with developing utility and a working platform, the combination of the V1 launch and the rapidly depleting presale supply creates a now or never moment. As the transition to the mainnet approaches, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a leader in the next crypto generation.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website:

Linktree:

CONTACT: Media Contact J. Weir...