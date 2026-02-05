Phathom Pharmaceuticals To Present At The Guggenheim Emerging Outlook Biotech Summit 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook Biotech Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 11:30 am EST.

Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference, which will run from February 11-12, 2026, in New York, NY.

To access the live webcast and archived recordings of the event, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at . A recording will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the meeting.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), for the U.S., Europe and Canada. Phathom currently markets vonoprazan in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, and as part of VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company's website at and follow on LinkedIn and X.

