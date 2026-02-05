TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2026 Officially Announced

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Japan's Largest Creative Festival Returns to Tokyo, March 13–22, 2026

Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tokyo Creative Salon Executive Committee today announced TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2026 (TCS2026), Japan's largest creative festival, taking place from Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Now entering its seventh year, TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2026 will unfold across nine major areas of Tokyo, Marunouchi, Nihonbashi, Ginza, Akasaka, Roppongi, Shibuya, Harajuku, Shinjuku, and Haneda. The festival is free and open to the public, transforming the city into a dynamic, open-air platform for creativity during the cherry blossom season.

Since its launch in 2020, TOKYO CREATIVE SALON has grown into a city-wide creative week originating from Tokyo, bringing together fashion, design, art, craft, and technology. By using the city itself as a stage, the festival has drawn significant domestic and international attention, welcoming more than 1.25 million visitors in its most recent edition.

The theme for TCS2026,“FUTURE VINTAGE,” explores how the memories, culture, and creative expressions embedded within the city can be reinterpreted through contemporary perspectives and carried forward into the future. The festival aims to showcase creative expressions that will resonate across generations- connecting Tokyo to the world.

Hiroshi Ohnishi, Chairman of TCS2026, commented:“Across the world, cities are strengthening their cultural value by bringing creators and communities together. TOKYO CREATIVE SALON is an initiative to showcase Japan's world-class creativity with Tokyo as the stage. Under the theme 'FUTURE VINTAGE,' we seek to connect the city's accumulated culture and memories to expressions that resonate into the future.”

Satoshi Sugiyama, Executive Director of TCS2026, added:“Tokyo is a city where layers of creativity have been built up over time through people, places, and diverse cultural influences. With TOKYO CREATIVE SALON, we reinterpret these layers through contemporary perspectives and transform the city itself into a space for creative expression. 'FUTURE VINTAGE' reflects our intention to revisit the memories embedded in Tokyo and shape new forms of creativity that will be carried forward into the future.”

About TOKYO CREATIVE SALON (TCS)

TOKYO CREATIVE SALON (TCS) started in 2020 with the mission of showcasing Tokyo's creative power to the world as one of the leading creative festivals in Japan. It has become established as a“Tokyo-originated Creative Week,” where fashion, design, art, technology, craft, and other forms of creative expression converge across the city during the cherry blossom season.

To date, TCS has brought together many visitors from Japan and overseas, attracting wide attention. The total number of visitors for the 2025 edition exceeded 1.25 million people, highlighting the festival's broad appeal and cultural significance.

TCS continues its efforts to advance Tokyo's cultural value by connecting Japanese creativity with society and the times and opening it to the future.

