Bitfufu Announces January 2026 Bitcoin Production And Operational Updates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced its unaudited Bitcoin production and operational metrics for January 2026. “In January we increased our managed hashrate and power capacity while improving fleet efficiency to mine more Bitcoin at lower cost. Despite recent Bitcoin price volatility, we remain confident in Bitcoin's long-term value and will continue expanding both our mining capacity and Bitcoin holdings,” said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu. January 2026 Highlights (as of January 31, 2026)

January 2026 December 2025 Bitcoin Held 1,796 BTC 1,780 BTC Bitcoin Production 229 BTC 188 BTC Self-Mining Production 46 BTC 37 BTC Cloud Mining Production 183 BTC 151 BTC Hashrate 29.6 EH/s 26.1 EH/s Self-Owned Hashrate 3.7 EH/s 3.7 EH/s Hashrate from Third-Party Suppliers and Hosting Customers 25.9 EH/s 22.4 EH/s Average Fleet Efficiency 17.5 J/TH 18.3 J/TH Power Capacity 520 MW 478 MW



Bitcoin Holdings and Production:



Bitcoin Held: 1,796 BTC1, an increase of 16 BTC from December 31, 2025. Bitcoin Production: 229 BTC, a month-over-month increase of 41 BTC, including 183 BTC from cloud mining and 46 BTC from self-mining.



Hashrate Overview:



Total Hashrate Under Management: 29.6 EH/s, a year-over-year increase of 46.5% and a month-over-month increase of 13.4%.



Self-Owned Hashrate 2: 3.7 EH/s.

Hashrate from Third-Party Suppliers and Hosting Customers2: 25.9 EH/s. Average Fleet Efficiency: 17.5 J/TH, improving by 0.8 J/TH from the previous month.



Power and Infrastructure:

Total Power Capacity Under Management: 520 MW, a year-over-year increase of 22.6% and a month-over-month increase of 8.8%.



____________

1Includes 252 BTC pledged for loans and miner procurement payables and excludes BTC produced by cloud mining customers.

2Hashrate may be used for both self-mining and cloud mining.



Upcoming Conferences:

BitFuFu will be attending the following upcoming conferences.

March 22-24, 2026: 38th Annual ROTH Conference, Dana Point, CA



About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit bitfufu or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

Forward-Looking Statements

