HYCU® Inks Technology Agreement With Assurestor To Power Modern Backup And Disaster Recovery Services

Boston, Massachusetts and London, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced it has signed a technology agreement with Assurestor, a UK-based, channel-only backup and disaster recovery service provider, to power Assurestor's new managed data protection services.

Under the agreement, HYCU R-Cloud will serve as the technology foundation for Backup2Cloud NG and SaaS2Cloud NG, two new services designed and operated by Assurestor to help MSPs and IT resellers deliver enterprise-grade, cyber-resilient backup and recovery without the complexity of managing backup platforms themselves. The services will launch first in the UK, with broader global roll out and availability planned. (See Related Release: Assurestor Announces Next-Generation Data Protection Services Powered by HYCU, Delivering Unmatched Coverage Across the Hybrid Enterprise.)

“Assurestor has built its business around removing complexity for the channel,” said Simon Taylor, CEO and Founder at HYCU.“HYCU R-Cloud was designed with the same philosophy, simple, scalable, and cloud and SaaS-native. Together, we're enabling MSPs/Service Providers to deliver modern backup and SaaS data protection services quickly, with no operational burden.”

By combining Assurestor's managed service expertise with HYCU's cloud and SaaS-native data protection platform, the agreement addresses the growing demand for protection across hybrid IT environments, expanding SaaS adoption, and increasing cyber resilience requirements. Assurestor operates a service-led, channel-first model focused exclusively on enabling partners to rapidly bring modern data protection services to market.

Following an extensive technology evaluation, Assurestor selected HYCU, citing the R-Cloud platform's broad workload and SaaS coverage from a single architecture, its alignment with managed service delivery models, and its ability to scale across diverse customer environments. HYCU's recent recognition in the IDC MarketScape for SaaS Data Protection further validated the platform as the right foundation for Assurestor's next-generation portfolio.

Backup2Cloud NG: A managed, next-generation cloud backup service designed for hybrid and multi-cloud environments SaaS2Cloud NG: A unified SaaS data protection service covering a wide range of business-critical SaaS applications

For Assurestor's MSP and reseller partners across the UK, the new offerings deliver faster time to market, reduced technical and operational complexity, and the ability to provide enterprise-grade, cyber-resilient data protection without owning or operating backup infrastructure. The new offerings will be made available globally later in the year.

“HYCU gives us the flexibility and depth of protection we need to modernize our services and support the evolving requirements of our partners,” said Jason Reid, Managing Director at Assurestor.“Backup2Cloud NG and SaaS2Cloud NG represent a significant step forward for our portfolio and reinforce our commitment to delivering simple, powerful, and scalable data protection services to the channel.”

About Assurestor

Assurestor is a UK-based, channel-only backup and disaster recovery service provider focused on enabling MSPs and IT resellers to deliver enterprise-grade data protection services through a fully managed, service-led model.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the #1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at .

