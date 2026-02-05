403
Massive Germany Fire Forces Delay in Particle Accelerator Test Phase
(MENAFN) A catastrophic blaze at a western German research facility has forced authorities to suspend indefinitely the testing phase of a billion-euro particle accelerator project, officials announced Thursday.
Flames erupted during early morning hours at the GSI Helmholtz Center for Heavy Ion Research in Darmstadt, prompting an extensive emergency response from firefighting units. Smoke columns visible from multiple kilometers away marked the disaster site.
Christian Wagner, operations manager for Darmstadt fire services, informed local outlets that crews mobilized rapidly following the distress call received approximately 6:30 a.m. local time (0530 GMT). Response teams totaling 130 firefighters plus 30 additional emergency personnel were dispatched to contain the inferno.
Wagner confirmed zero casualties have been reported thus far.
The conflagration consumed an industrial facility housing office spaces and technical machinery, a regional broadcaster confirmed.
Damage assessment for the Unilac linear accelerator—a heavy ion particle accelerator—remains incomplete. This linear accelerator serves as a critical component within the new billion-euro FAIR particle accelerator currently under construction at the GSI campus.
Timon Gremmels, science minister for Hesse state, characterized the incident as a catastrophic setback, confirming December's scheduled test phase cannot proceed and has been pushed back with no definitive timeline. The ambitious project was designed to unlock groundbreaking discoveries regarding matter's fundamental structure and cosmic evolution spanning from the Big Bang through contemporary times.
